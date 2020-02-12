Toddler dies of suspected food poisoning in Hyderabad hotel

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): A two-year-old boy died allegedly after consuming food in a hotel in Begumpet on Wednesday.

According to police, Ravi Narayana had checked into a hotel in Begumpet on February 10 with his wife and two sons and was scheduled to go to US Consulate in connection with passport work.

On February 10 they had their breakfast and dinner at the hotel. After dinner, which they ordered in their room, Narayana's younger son Vihaan felt uneasy and was taken to hospital at midnight. Later his older son fell unconscious and was also rushed to the hospital.

Soon Narayana also complained of uneasiness and got admitted to a nearby hospital.

Later, Vihan died during the treatment in hospital.

A case has been registered and food samples have been sent to the forensic department.

After getting the doctor's final opinion further investigation will be conducted, police said.


