Toddler falls into Mumbai gutter: Case registered against unknown persons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Monday registered a case against unknown persons days after an 18-month old boy fell into a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon.

The minor had fallen into an open gutter on July 10.

In a CCTV footage, the child could be seen walking alone on the road before falling into the drain.

Since July 10, a thorough search operation was conducted with the help of a rope, hook anchor, ladder and other rescue equipment, by firemen in 10-kilometre radius from the place of the incident but of no avail. A drone was also brought for help but of no use.

The search operation to rescue the boy was later called off by the Fire Brigade.

Father of the victim accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other forces of negligence in the search operation.

"We talked to the BMC officials today. They said a team of 40 NDRF personnel is conducting a search operation in the sewage creek, but we did not find anyone when we went there. A handful of BMC and Fire Department officials are conducting searching operations in Prem Nagar area, which has already be searched," said Singh. (ANI)

