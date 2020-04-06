Together we will win battle against COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the coronavirus is an opportunity for India to unite as one people and defeat the deadly virus.

"The #Coronavirus is an opportunity for India to unite as one people, putting aside differences of religion, caste and class; to forge one common purpose: the defeat of this deadly virus. Compassion, empathy & self-sacrifice are central to this idea. Together we will win this battle," Gandhi tweeted.

With 693 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family on Monday said the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India climbed to 4067 including 292 cured/discharged and 109 deaths. (ANI)