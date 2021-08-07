Tokyo Olympics: Amit Shah lauds wrestler Bajrang Punia, says country proud of his achievement

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated wrestler Bajrang Punia after he clinched a bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Amit Shah said in a tweet that the country is proud of the wrestler's achievement.

"Congratulations to Bajrang Punia who brought laurels to the country by winning a bronze medal with his hard work and amazing performance in Tokyo2020. The dedication with which you fought for the pride of the country is inspiring for the youth. The whole country is proud of your historic achievement," he said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Punia for his performance.

"Congratulations Bajrang Punia on securing the Bronze medal, on his debut Olympics, for TeamIndia at Tokyo2020 with a comprehensive victory in men's freestyle 65kg wrestling. Wish him all the best for the future. Cheer4India," Naveen Patnaik said in a tweet.

"India's star wrestler Bajrang Punia ji has made India proud on the international stage by clinching a bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. The whole nation is proud of your stupendous achievement. May you continue to establish new dimensions of achievements. Jai Hind!," Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi said Bajrang Punia displayed great skills.

"Bajrang Puniaji you played a wonderful game. You dominated in Dangal today. Congratulations and best wishes for the bronze medal. Jai Hind," she said.

Grappler Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 65kg category in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after defeating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Saturday. Punia defeated Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match.

As a result of this win, India equalled its tally of six medals recorded at the London Olympics 2012. In the ongoing Tokyo 2020, Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals.

In the match between Punia and Niyazbekov, the former went on to take a 2-0 lead in the first period and all the pressure was on the Kazakh opponent heading into the last three minutes.

In the final three minutes, Bajrang managed to hold his own and he kept his opponent at bay, walking away with a bronze medal. (ANI)































