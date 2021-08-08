Tokyo Olympics: Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee, Yogi Adityanath congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning gold medal

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Congratulating athletic Neeraj Chopra for his gold medal in Tokyo Olympics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said every Indian is proud of the glory brought by the athlete to the country with his hard work and dedication.

"Proud and historic moment! Many congratulations to Neeraj Chopra to get India a gold medal in the Olympics. Every Indian is proud of the respect you have brought to the country with your hard work and dedication. The whole country is happy with your extraordinary achievement," tweeted the union minister.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to athlete Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The history he created with winning gold in the Olympics by 87.58 metre throw in athletics event after nearly 100 years will always be memorable. The whole country is definitely feeling happy and proud today."

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took Twitter to congratulate Chopra adding his golden throw to inspire generations.

"A golden throw! Congratulations #NeerajChopra on historic first-ever track and field #Gold medal for India in #Javelin throw at #Tokyo2020. The country is so proud of you. With this, you took India to its highest ever medal tally at the #Olympics. You will inspire generations," tweeted Patnaik.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Chopra has scripted a history.

"History has been scripted! Beyond proud of Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra



for winning the Gold Medal at the #Olympics2020! Today, the entire nation shall rejoice in this glorious victory! Many, many congratulations to you!," tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his hearty congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning the first-ever gold for India in track and field event with a sterling effort in the Tokyo Olympics Javelin Throw event.

"The nation stands proud for the 87.58-metre throw of Chopra that has written the Indian track and field history with golden letters on the concluding day of the Tokyo Olympics. I hope the medal tally will go up in the 2024 Paris Olympics. the Chief Minister said and hoped the medal tally will go up in the 2024 Paris Olympics," said Reddy.

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first athlete from the country to win a gold in a track and field event in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj began his quest for medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m. While he wasn't able to improve any further, it was enough to get him the coveted medal. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events.

Neeraj Chopra had announced his arrival in style in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday when he threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final after just his first attempt.

The Indian javelin thrower had a personal best of 88.07 metres which was also his season-best before starting his Olympics campaign.

India has now won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best ever performance at the Olympics. Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals. (ANI)

