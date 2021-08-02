Tokyo Olympics: Venkaiah Naidu congratulates PV Sindhu for winning her second Olympic medal

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday congratulated PV Sindhu for winning a Bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics and said she has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals.

"I congratulate PV Sindhu for winning the Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. With her spectacular performance, she has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals," said Naidu.

While on Sunday India Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to PV Sindhu and congratulated her on winning the Bronze medal.



The Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Ajay Singhania on Sunday heaped praises on PV Sindhu after the ace shuttler scripted history in Tokyo.

Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals as she defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the Bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old Sindhu is now just the second Indian athlete to win two Olympic Gold medals. (ANI)

