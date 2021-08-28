Tokyo Paralympics: I'm sure my daughter will win gold, says Bhavina's father

Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], August 28 (ANI): After India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel stormed into the gold medal match in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, her father on Saturday said that he is sure that his daughter will definitely win a gold medal.

"I am very happy today. Bhavina Patel is definitely going to win a gold medal. For the last 20 years, she is playing Table Tennis," said Hasmukhbhai Patel, Bhavina's father to ANI.





Earlier, Bhavina said she never thought of reaching the finals of the Tokyo Paralympics and was only focused on giving her 100 per cent in every match.

"If I keep on performing like this, I will definitely win the gold medal. I never thought of reaching the finals and only concentrated on giving my 100 per cent and I did that only," said Bhavina in a video by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

"And when you give your 100 per cent you can win a medal. I am mentally ready for the finals and I just want to give my 100 per cent," she added.

Bhavina Patel continued her dream run in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics as she stormed into the gold medal match after defeating Zhang Miao of China 3-2 in her Class 4 match. She created history by becoming the first Indian to enter the finals of the Paralympic Games table tennis competition.

Bhavina had on Friday become the first Indian to enter the semi-finals of the Paralympic Games table tennis competition. The 34-year-old Gujarat-based paddler defeated the defending champion and veteran Borislava Peric-Rankovic of Serbia 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in just 18 minutes in their women's singles quarterfinal Class 4 category. (ANI)

