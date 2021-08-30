Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi speaks to Avani Lekhara, lauds her gold medal win

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to shooter Avani Lekhara and congratulated her on winning gold at Tokyo Paralympics.

"The Prime Minister said this win is a matter of great pride. Avani expressed happiness at the support she has received from the entire nation," informed sources.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that her victory was possible due to her industrious nature and passion for shooting.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday.

The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.

China's Cuiping Zhang grabbed silver by scoring 248.9 points while Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik won bronze. (ANI)