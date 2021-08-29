Tokyo Paralympics: President Kovind congratulates Nishad Kumar for silver medal in high jump

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Congratulating Nishad Kumar for his silver medal win at the high jump event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, President Ram Nath Kovind said the para-athlete has brought glory to India.

"Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for winning the silver medal in men's high jump at Tokyo Paralympics. You have proved your excellence on the global stage, thereby bringing glory to India. My heartiest congratulations to you on your superlative performance and success" tweeted the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

With a jump of 2.06 meters, Nishad won the silver medal and also created an Asian Record at the event.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greetings to Kumar for his "stellar performance" and said, "Another #Silver for India on National Sports Day. Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for the stellar performance. You've done our country proud."

Earlier in the day, India's para table tennis player Bhavina also won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. (ANI)