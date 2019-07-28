Toll in Bihar floods mounts to 134

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): The toll in Bihar floods has mounted to 134 after seven children lost their lives on Sunday as floods continue to wreak havoc in various districts of the state.

The incidents took place in three different districts with four children killed in Sheohar, two in Muzaffarpur and one in Sitamarhi district.

Around 1.25 lakh people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas in the state so far. In total, 1,243 villages are reeling under the calamity.

The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army and Air Force are carrying out rescue operations in the state.

Meanwhile, train services between Samastipur-Darbhanga have also been temporarily suspended due to rising water levels on the railway tracks.

Around 12 districts including Sheohar, Dharbangha, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Madhubani, Araria and Kishanganj have been severely affected due to rising water levels in rivers following torrential rains.

On July 19, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had kickstarted the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families.

However, several people living in flood-hit areas have claimed that they have not received any aid from the government. (ANI)

