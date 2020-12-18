Tomar reviews progress of PM-FME scheme

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Food Processing Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday attended the second Inter-Ministerial Empowered Committee (IMEC) meeting to review progress of implementation of PM-FME (Prime Minister-Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises) scheme on Friday.

The scheme envisages imparting training to food processing entrepreneurs, self -help groups (SHGs), farmer producer organizations (FPOs), co-operatives and other stakeholders associated with the implementation of the scheme.



Capacity building is also an important component of PM-FME scheme.

The centrally sponsored scheme, launched under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, aims to enhance the competitiveness of existing individual micro-enterprises in the unorganized segment of the food processing industry and promote formalization of the sector.

The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25. (ANI)

