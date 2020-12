Tomar to address kisan sammelan in Gwalior on Wednesday

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will address a 'kisan sammelan' in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The rally is part of the BJP's reach out to farmers amid continuing protest on Delhi border by farmer unions against three farm laws enacted by the government in September.



BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present in the programme.

The Kisan Sammelan will be held at Phoolbagh Maidan in Gwalior.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had addressed at Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district on Monday. (ANI)