Tomar urges farmers to return home, says withdrawal of cases, compensation comes under state jurisdiction

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Ahead of the tractor march scheduled on November 29 when the Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the farmers to return home as their demands have been met and said, the "withdrawal of cases registered against the protestors and the issues of compensation comes under the jurisdiction of the state governments."

This comes after farmers' unions sought compensation for the farmers who allegedly lost their lives during protests and the withdrawal of cases registered against protestors after the government has announced to withdraw the three farm laws.

"As far as cases registered during the protest are concerned, it comes under the jurisdiction of state governments and they will take a decision. State governments will decide on the issue of compensation too, as per their state policy," Tomar told ANI.

The Agriculture Minister also stated that the demand of the farmer organizations to decriminalize stubble burning has also been accepted by the Centre.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, and making the MSP system more transparent and effective. This committee will have representatives from farmers' organizations. With the constitution of this committee, farmers' demand on MSP stands fulfilled," Tomar further told ANI.

"After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers' agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and return their homes," he added.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers will go home after the government accepts their demand for a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"We will withdraw our protest and will go home after the government accepts our demand for law on Minimum Support Price (MSP). We don't have the intention to stay put at the Delhi border till January 26. If the government accepts our demand on MSP and compensation for 750 farmers who died during the protest, then we will go back home," Tikait had said. (ANI)