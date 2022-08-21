"Tomato fever" is misleading colloquial name for Hand Foot and Mouth Disease: Experts

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India] August 21 (ANI): Medical professional has called "Tomato fever" a misleading colloquial name for hand, foot and mouth Disease.

According to Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of IMA's National task force on COVID-19 said, "Tomato fever is a misleading colloquial name for hand, foot and mouth disease. This is a mild viral illness commonly affecting young children typically below age 10. It is usually caused by a Coxsackie virus."

He further explained, "It produces red spots on the skin, and hence someone called it Tomato fever, and the name became popular. But using such terms is misleading because many people mistakenly believe it comes from tomatoes."

"Past few days some publications started emerging from Kerela regarding a new endemic disease by the name of tomato fever. The community is just recovering from serious Covid therefore very sensitive and receptive to new endemics. Additionally, this type of news creates panic. It's important to check facts about this disease," said Dr Dhiren Gupta, Senior Consultant, Sir Gangaram hospital.



"It looks like it's a form of hand, foot, mouth disease with additional symptoms of joint pains and high-grade fever. Anyway hand foot mouth disease itself is a syndrome which can be caused by different enteroviruses. Symptoms vary from type of virus, age group and immunity status of the patient. In general, it's not life-threatening in the general population," he said.

The rash can appear on hands, feet and buttocks and also cause ulcers in the mouth.

This infection can spread from one person to another through contact with an infected person. "It spreads from person to person just like a common cold, through contact with the patient's secretions including stool, for example during a diaper change in child care facilities," said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan.

"Hand-washing and basic hygiene measures help prevent it. Only supportive treatment is required. Complications are extremely rare and there is no need to worry," Dr Rajeev said on prevention.

"Likely this correspondence must be sent for publication in early part June when an epidemic of HFMD was just started and clinicians were not aware about likely epidemic ( all over India this disease is there ) termed this as tomato because of its lesions. In conclusion, there is no need to panic for anyone. More definitive studies are required," said Dr Dhiren.

Recently, the Lancet study revealed tomato fever flared in India among children. Tomato fever flared in India after Children, aged below 5 years, got infected upon contact with the virus.

"The rare viral infection is in an endemic state and is considered non-life-threatening; however, because of the dreadful experience of the Covid19 pandemic, vigilant management is desirable to prevent further outbreaks," reads the study. (ANI)

