Tomorrow is 40th and last day of hearing in Ayodhya case: CJI

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday said that Wednesday is 40th and last day of hearing in the case of Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land title dispute.

During the hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Justice Gogoi said: "Today is 39th day. Tomorrow is 40th day and last day of hearing in the case."

The five-judge bench headed by Justice Gogoi was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.



The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.



The top court had recently said that it would wrap up hearing in the case on October 17, a day earlier than it was scheduled to. The judgment is likely to be passed on November 4-5. (ANI)

