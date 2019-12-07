Too early to judge that they were the real culprits' : Activist Sandhya Rani on Hyderabad encounter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Commenting on the encounter of the four accused in the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian, Sandhya Rani, a woman activist based in Telangana said that severe punishment should be given to the culprits but it is too early to judge that they were the real culprits.

"It was a barbaric rape and a murder. We also demand severe punishment for the real culprits but it is too early to judge that they were the culprits, how can we trust the police?," she said while speaking to ANI in Hyderabad.

"To handle the outrage of the people, the police try to do these kinds of encounter. These are not at all justified for the women. In many rape cases police have not arrested the culprits," she added.

The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar, in the wee hours of Friday.

The veterinarian was brutally raped, killed and burnt by the accused in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

