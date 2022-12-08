Too early to speak now: Kharge on Gujarat, Himachal election results

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): As trends in the assembly elections of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a victory for BJP in the former and lead for congress">Congress in the latter, congress">Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that it is too early to make comments and the party will respond when final results are declared.

"It is too early to speak now. Our party will speak in the evening only after the final results are declared," Kharge told reporters.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading on 153 seats in the latest trends as the counting of votes is progressing, thus clearly indicating that the party is simultaneously breaking its own record of 127 seats and also shattering the highest previous electoral record of 149 achieved by the Madhav Singh Solanki congress">Congress government in 1985.

The BJP is leading on 153 seats, according to the latest trends on all the 182 seats by the Election Commission till 12:30 am.

In Himachal Pradesh, as per the latest trends by the ECI, the BJP is currently leading in 24 seats after registering victory in one of the 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. The competition is tough as congress">Congress leads in 40 seats.

The counting of votes for Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am on Thursday.

In Himachal, there are 68 counting halls in 59 locations across the state.

The elections for 68 assembly seats in the state were held on November 12 and around 75.6 per cent polling percentage was recorded.

The hill state witnessed an intense campaign with BJP trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and congress">Congress backing on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the state has intensified the electoral battle. (ANI)