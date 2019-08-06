Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (file photo)
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (file photo)

Took decades for the historic mistake to be rectified: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:19 IST

New Delhi (India), August 6 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi echoed BJP's stance on abrogation of Article 370, which does away with the special status to Jammu and Kashmir said, "it took decades for the historic mistake to be rectified".
"It took decades for the historic mistake to be rectified even when all the great personalities like Dr Ambedkar, Dr.Lohia, Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Maulana Hasrat, who gave a call of 'Inquilab Zindabad' were against Article 370, they considered it against the interests of Jammu and Kashmir and India," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi while addressing media here.
He said that abrogation of Article 370 and annulling of 35 A has paved the way for different Commissions addressing the problems of common people of the state while he asserted that the special provisions acted as a hurdle for the Commissions. He said that the problems and sufferings of people of Jammu and Kashmir were because of Article 370.
"No commission was allowed to work there, with the scraping of 370 different commissions like NCW, Minority Commission etc can work on the problem of the common. This will be a big reform in Jammu and Kashmir," said Naqvi.
"The separatist and terrorist had converted Kashmir, which had been called 'heaven on earth', into 'hell of terror' by using the shield of Article 370. The scrapping of Article 370 will clear the way for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh," he said.
He ensured that the Minority Commission will play a key role in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.
"The Government of India has sent 2 lakh 77 thousand crores from 2014 to 2019 of the development of Jammu and Kashmir and its people. But there is no development, all money was looted. 'Satta-k-thekedar' filled their pockets and deprived the common people of their rights," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (ANI)

