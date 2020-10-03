Tool to identify key problems in villages developed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): A first-of-its-kind integrated and comprehensive development tool, 'village monographs' launched by the Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT), a non-profit Social Enterprise, founded by Osmania University alumni in Hyderabad.

A 3-day virtual convention of GCOT was inaugurated by Gutha Sukhendar Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Legislative Council on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Vasanth Kumar Damasthapuram, Executive Chairman, GCOT said that the 'village monograph' provides the basic information needed for planning, program implementation, and understanding the villages, based on research and survey, the multi-problem information, and key problem identification.

"The census department has surveyed 35 villages and compiled monographs in a total of 6.5 lakh villages speaks volumes about our apathy towards the village and gram swaraj. This demonstrated resplendently the temper of the times as well as our political and economic structure," Damasthapuram told ANI.



He further said that the main objective of this NGO is to emancipate the life of rural dwellers.

Earlier, to mark the 74th Indian Independence Day, the Gramodaya Bandhumitra Awards were announced by the organization, which will be presented during the convention.

The awards give recognition to the yeoman service rendered by individuals and institutions to provide succour and uplift those dependent on agriculture and allied activities for livelihood.

M Shyam Prasad Reddy, Chairman, GCOT said, "GCOT has instituted the "Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskar" to commemorate Gandhi's birth anniversary is recognizing the outstanding initiatives of Individuals and Institutions globally, working on the Gandhian perspective of Agriculture, Rural Development and self-contained villages.

"These awards will be presented annually from this year onwards for exceptional contributions made to the rural economy," he said. (ANI)

