Top Army brass to discuss China, Pak activities along border in high level meeting from Monday

New Delhi (India), October 22 (ANI): At a time when Pakistan and China have heightened activities along the borders, top Indian Army brass would be discussing the ways to deal with the security situation during the Commanders' conference on Monday.

The meeting would be happening at a time when the Pakistan Army is violating ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and attempting to infiltrate terrorists into India, whereas the Chinese have also continued to deploy their troops along with the eastern Ladakh sector.

"The Army commanders' conference would start deliberations on the present situation along the Northern borders with China and the Pakistan Army actions in support of terror groups on the western front," government sources told ANI.



The Army commanders are also expected to take up the issue of Pakistan Army and ISI activities in Punjab and adjoining areas along with the other security challenges faced by the country, they said.

The Indian Army has adopted a very strict posture against the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control and deployed a heavy number of troops to respond to any possible misadventure by the adversary there.

On the Pakistan front also, activities have gone up significantly from the last month of September with an increase in ceasefire violation along the Line of Control and a rise in terrorist activities inside the Kashmir valley.

The security forces have also taken strong steps against the terrorist activities and a large number of overground workers along with terrorist commanders are being neutralised in encounters. (ANI)

