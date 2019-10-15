Army Commanders Conference
Army Commanders Conference

Top Army commanders witness counter drone equipment

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): At a time when Pakistan is using drones to smuggle in weapons and drugs in Punjab, top Army commanders, including Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, on Tuesday witnessed latest technologies to counter rogue drones.
"During the Army Commanders Conference, there was equipment display by both indigenous and foreign manufacturers including hardware that the force wants to induct or is going to induct," Army sources said.
"The technologies and equipment included counter-drone solutions which included foreign solutions as well," they said.
The Army commanders also witnessed drones for ferrying loads in high altitude areas and Israeli loitering ammunition drones which can search, identify and destroy their targets.
Last week, a Pakistani drone was re-spotted in Ferozepur district of Punjab in the Indian Territory on the India-Pakistan international border, sending the Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Police and other security agencies in a tizzy.
On October 8 and 9 another Pakistani drone was spotted twice in the Indian territory first at Hazara Singh Wala village at 7.20 pm and then at Tendi Wala village at 10.10 pm near the Hussainiwala border on the Indo-Pak border.
Following the incident, the BSF lodged a protest about the incident with Pakistani Rangers during a flag meeting which took place on Tuesday.
A few days back, the Punjab police had recovered two drones which were used to drop five AK-47 rifles, pistols, hand grenades and satellite phones in Punjab, each of them fitted with a GPS device and could carry a weight up to 10 kilograms and fly 500 meters above the ground. (ANI)

