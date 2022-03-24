Top BJP leaders brainstorm ahead of UP legislature party meet

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh legislature party meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and the party's state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met at Parliament, said source on Thursday.

The sources said that the meeting is important ahead of the legislature party meeting.

According to the sources, the legislature party is likely to meet today, a day before the swearing-in of Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of the state.

The oath-taking ceremony of Adityanath will take place on March 25, sources said. This will be his second term as the Chief Minister of the state.

As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda are on the list of invitees for the scheduled oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met J P Nadda at the latter's residence.

Adityanath had tendered his resignation from the state Legislative Council after being elected as an MLA from his bastion Gorakhpur and leading his party to a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. (ANI)