Top BJP leaders hail passage of 'historic' bills on J-K

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Riding on a thumping majority in Lok Sabha and engineering numbers in Rajya Sabha, the Centre successfully annulled Article 370 and passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019. Buoyed by it, leaders from BJP and its allies heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today is a "historic" day and congratulated the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

"This is a historic day in the history of independent India. I congratulate all citizens and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," he said.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said Congress' move to oppose the bill in the Parliament is "reflective of its venomous politics".

"Congress has given proof of its venomous politics. The Congress which has opposed the Bill will have to give the answer in the Court of people. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are all under India's flag," said Irani, while praising Modi and Shah.

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi said most of the parties supported the move to abrogate Article 370 in the interest of the nation.

"Nothing happens without opposition but in the national interest most of the parties supported it," said Sarangi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was of the view that the dream of freedom fighters has been completed by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah.

"The dream of one India that our freedom fighters saw has been completed by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah today. I congratulate the residents of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," he told ANI.

Presenting a similar view, Yoga Guru Ramdev said scrapping of Article 370 is a tribute to India's fallen soldiers.

"By revoking Article 370 with 370 votes, tribute is paid to martyrs, political and financial justice done with people of Jammu and Kashmir. The coming generation will remember this day as a historic day," said Ramdev.

"I am fortunate that the Prime Minister has respected the feelings of people of Ladakh. We have no problem with Kashmiris they are our own and will win hearts. Only two families have problem," said BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering.

"I congratulate Prime Minister and Home Minister on behalf of the public of Jharkhand for taking this courageous and historic decision. A new saga of development in Jammu and Kashmir will be written now," added Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

However, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said his party's concern was only that Pakistan should not be benefitted from India's move on Jammu and Kashmir at any cost.

"We were speaking against Pakistan. We were saying that Pakistan should not get benefit from this move. We all voted together," he said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav asked if Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would be a part of the Indian map after the constitutional provision was repealed.

"We asked if 24 seats in PoK will be filled if PoK will be a part of our map after Article 370 gets revoked. If Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of India, we should at least know the map of our crown. Our question wasn't answered, that's why we boycotted voting," he said.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it. Having already been passed in the Upper House, the bill now awaits Presidential assent before becoming an Act. A resolution was also passed to repeal Article 370.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

The bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday after a division pressed by the opposition, with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, while an NCP member abstained. (ANI)

