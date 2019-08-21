Top Congress leaders join P Chidambaram at AICC headquarters

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram arrived at AICC headquarters here on Wednesday where he briefly addressed the media persons.

Top Congress leaders including Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Salman Khurshid and Ahmed Patel were also present at the AICC headquarters.

P Chidambaram on Wednesday failed to get relief from the Supreme Court in INX Media case as his Special Leave Petition (SLP) could not be listed in the top court due to some defects.

Earlier, a bench headed by senior-most judge Justice NV Ramana referred Chidambaram's plea to Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi. (ANI)

