Top defence brass enjoys Deepawali with troops on Pak, China border

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): On the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top brass of the Defence Forces on Monday celebrated Deepawali with troops along the forward areas of the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

For the last eight years, Prime Minister Modi has been visiting different frontiers that India has and spends the Deepawali with troops.

The new Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan visited the Rajouri sector on the Line of Control and interacted with troops there.

"Gen Anil Chauhan visited the Rajouri sector and interacted with troops deployed there on Line of Control, defence officials said.

He also laid a wreath at Naman Sthal in Naushera to honour the bravehearts who have laid down their lives in service of the nation, they added.



Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also spent the day with Air Force and Army troops on the Line of Control.

"Celebrated Deepawali this year with the IAF and Indian Army troops deployed at forward areas along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir. He distributed sweets & conveyed his greetings to the deployed personnel," IAF officials said.

The Army chief spent his day with troops deployed in the high-altitude area of Sikkim which shares a boundary with China.

"Gen Pande visited forward areas along the Northern Borders in Sikkim and reviewed operational preparedness. He was briefed on the security situation and progress in infrastructure development by the Commanders on the ground," Army officials said.

In Kargil, during Prime Minister's visit, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

