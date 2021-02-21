'Top DG level reshuffle, appointments expected soon'

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): After the Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has empanelled 29 IPS officers at the level of Directorate General (DG) or DG Equivalent, it is expected that various key positions at the same level will see a reshuffle and appointments, sources said on Saturday.

ACC on February 11 in a communication issued list of IPS officers who have been empanelled as 'DG/ DG Equivalent.' Apart from these officers, almost a dozen officers are also in the race of DGs at various organisations as they were already been empanelled as DG last year.

DG, CRPF, Anand Prakash Maheshwari is retiring in February and the post will be vacated for which race has already started.



"Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi will witness changes at senior level. It is also expected that some officers may be sent out from the Valley for Central deputation," government sources claimed.

After the central government in January had issued a notification to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, all officers of the J&K cadre of All India Services have become part of the AGMUT cadre.

As per the notification, Jammu and Kashmir officers can be transferred to all Union territories including Delhi, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar. Officers serving in other UTs can also be sent to the Valley.

IPS Officers from the 1986 batch to the 1988 batch have been waiting for the post of DG.

Apart from reshuffle, DG level officers will be appointed for the post which is vacant for the last few months. Organisations like NCB, NSG, BPR&D, NHRC Investigation head are vacant for the last few months and these organisations are currently working under other top-level police officers as 'Additional charge.' (ANI)

