Top Jaish commander, associate gunned down in Shopian

Shopian [Jammu and Kashmir], July 27 (ANI): Two terrorists, including the top commander of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, and his local associate, were gunned down by security forces here on Saturday.

The Jaish commander, identified as Munna Bihari, hails from Pakistan and was operating in south Kashmir. His associate was identified as Zinnat Ul- Islam, the Army said.

Weapons and warlike stores were also recovered from their possession, including a pistol, two AK-47, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), six UBGL Grenade and three Chinese Grenade.

Based on information regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation last night. (ANI)

