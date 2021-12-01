Top JeM commander, IED expert among two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): A top commander of proscribed (Jaish-e-Mohammed) Yasir Parray and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert were among two terrorists killed in the Pulwama encounter today.

"Top JeM terrorist commander Yasir Parray, an IED expert and foreign terrorist Furqan were neutralized in the encounter," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir told ANI.

He said that both terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases.

The encounter broke out earlier in the day at the Qasbayar area of Pulwama. (ANI)