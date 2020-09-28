Top Lashkar commander, main recruiter of youth, killed in Samboora gunfight: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Samboora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): One of the longest surviving terrorist commanders of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit and his close aide were killed in an encounter with security forces here on Sunday night, said Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh.

According to a press statement from Kashmir Zone Police, "Aijaz Reshi was active before Burhan Wani. His aide Sajad Sofi was also recruited by him. He had killed many security forces personnel in the Pampore area. Local recruitment less compared to previous years."

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh said that the gunfight that took place at Samboora, Pampore in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday night was a successful operation and security forces achieved a "big success" by killing one of the longest surviving terrorist commanders of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit and his close aide.



"The operation at Samboora, Pulwama started yesterday and due to the dark, search operation couldn't take place. When the search was started today morning, bodies of two terrorists were recovered. A slain terrorist has been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Reshi, who was one of the longest surviving terrorist commanders of Lashkar outfit. He was working as Over Ground Worker (OGW) in 2015 and joined militancy before Burhan Wani," DGP Singh told reporters while addressing a press conference at District Police Lines (DPL) Awantipora, Pulwama,

The DGP said Aijaz was a dangerous terrorist who carried out deadly attacks on security forces inflicting heavy casualties. He took part in an attack at EDI Pampore in which eight CRPF men were killed. He had transported the Lashkar men to the spot as well. At Kadlabal, Pampore, he had fired at army party killing three soldiers. He had taken part in a series of attacks on security forces. He was the main recruiter for the Lashkar and had recruited many youth especially Towseef Khanday, Rafiq Dar and Adil Ahmed, all slain Lashkar terrorists.

Aijaz was killed along with another local terrorist Sajad Ahmed Sofi who was recruitment by Aijaz and trained by him only. Two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, some rounds, and incriminating material were recovered from the slain terrorists, Singh said.

He said the killing of Aijaz Reshi is a big success for security forces and there will be dip in the local terrorist recruitment where he was operating." He complimented the 50 RR and 110 battalion unit of CRPF who were part of the operation at Samboora.

To a query about local terrorist recruitment in South Kashmir, the DGP said that the graph is low compared to previous years. "In the past 15 days, three youth were brought back. And this year so far, 24 youth who had left homes and joined militancy were brought back with the active cooperation of their parents," he added. (ANI)

