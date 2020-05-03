Top LeT commander Haider killed in Handwara encounter

Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 (ANI): Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Haider from Pakistan was neutralised here in Handwara encounter, said IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday.

"Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan killed in Handwara encounter," Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, Army spokesperson said that two terrorists were neutralised in the encounter, which ensued between terrorists and security forces at Chanjmullah area of Handwara on Saturday.

The team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists who had already reached there.

While the four Army personnel, including a Colonel and a Major, and the police Sub Inspector lost their lives in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated, the Indian Army said. (ANI)

