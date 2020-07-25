Top LeT Commander Ishfaq Rashid Khan neutralised in encounter in J-K's Ranbirgarh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): Ishfaq Rashid Khan, one of the top Lashkar-e-toiba (LeT) commanders and terrorist Aijaz Ahmad were neutralised by security forces on Saturday during Ranbirgarh encounter.

"The encounter began at about 8 am. A search operation is going on," Kashmir Zone Police said.

"Op #Ranbirgarh; Panzinara (#Srinagar). Two #terrorists killed. Joint operation in progress," Indian Army's Northern Command said in a tweet. (ANI)

