Top Maoist leader arrested in Andhra, 60 members of banned outfit surrender

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police arrested a top Maoist leader on Tuesday in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, leading to the surrender of 60 members of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist).

Satish Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Alluri Sitharama Raju, said the arrested Maoist Vanathala Rama Krishna was area committee secretary and was involved in the murder of then Telegu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma in Araku in 2017.





Police recovered Rs 39 lakh cash from his possession. Further, 5 kg landmine, five detonators, batteries, a 9-mm pistol and ammunition were seized from the arrested Maoist.

According to Police, the arrested Maoist was involved in a total of 124 cases, including 14 murders and 13 exchanges of fire, the explosion of landmines and arson.

SP Satish Kumar said that 33 CPI (Maoist) members and 27 militia members, including eight women, surrendered before the police.

One of the surrendered militia members Korra Chinnayya alias Srikanth, was involved in 95 cases. Each CPI (Maoist) member who surrendered carried Rs 1 lakh reward on their head.

"With the recent surrenders, arrests and deaths of top leaders, the Maoist party has become weak in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district," the official said. (ANI)

