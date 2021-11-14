Top Naxal leader with Rs 50 lakh bounty on his head among 26 killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde with Rs 50 lakh bounty on his head was among the 26 Naxals killed in an encounter with police in the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday.

Total 26 bodies were recovered which includes 20 gents and 6 ladies.

Three police personal who received minor injuries have been hospitalised.

The top Naxals who were killed includes head of MMC zone Milind Teltumbde, who had a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head and Korchi Dalam Commander Kishan/Jaiman with Rs 8 lakh reward on him.

The search operation is underway and some bodies are yet to be identified.



Condemning the violence in Nanded, Malegaon, Amaravati and other places during protests against violence in Tripura, Patil has assured that investigation into the violence during protests will be carried out.

"We'll definitely investigate this. We'll investigate the rallies that were taken out in Maharashtra over the incidents that may or may not have taken place in Tripura, we will also assess the damages," he said.

"The situation in Amravati is under control and no casualties have been reported in the violence", said Dilip Walse Patil commented on the Amravati violence.

"We condemn the violence. I spoke to Devendra Fadnavis, Amravati MP, to help maintain social harmony and peace. We are focusing on how to keep the situation under control and maintain peace," Patil said.

Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the violence and demanded strict action against leaders making inciting speeches. (ANI)

