Top officials review security arrangements in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 2 (ANI) Top officials of police, Army, intelligence agencies and paramilitary met on Tuesday to discuss security arrangements ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The police was represented by Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.

ADGP Singh in his address highlighted the latest trends in terror activities and urged each agency to work towards mitigating the threat. He stressed on Anti-drone measures, the Border deployment grid, the launching of offensive operations in Rajouri and Kishtwar, besides preventive measures in other districts.



Stress was laid on joint nakas at vulnerable locations and at inter-district boundaries. While maintaining a high level of alertness in the preparation for 15th August, he stressed, "We should also ensure the peaceful culmination of the Amar Nath Yatra."

He also stressed on implementing the "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme. He suggested, "The Bands of the Army, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police should perform every day at important locations within the Jammu city and distribute National flags to the public who gather for the band performance."

There have been many instances of drones being spotted on the international border with Pakistan. Previously, on the intervening night of July 26 and 27, BSF troops had spotted the movement of a drone along the international border in Rajasthan as it was found to be moving near the Gharsana sector of Sri Ganganagar district.

In another incident on July 22, the BSF troops fired at a drone coming from the Pakistani side near the international border in Jammu. (ANI)

