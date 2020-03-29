Top UP official reviews situation in Noida amid lockdown

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a team of officials headed by Principal Secretary, Medical Education, Rajneesh Dubey visited Noida on Sunday to review the situation.

The team will also go to Ghaziabad on Monday after which a report will be submitted to Chief Minister Adityanath. Ghaziabad has reported seven positive cases.

Earlier on Sunday, four more COVID-19 cases were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar, taking the number of confirmed positive cases in the district to 31, according to the District Information Officer Rakesh Kumar.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in the state are 54. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 979. (ANI)

