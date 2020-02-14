Total 2 kg gold worth Rs 86 lakh seized from passengers at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): A total of 2 kg of gold worth Rs 86 lakh was seized from the passengers at Chennai airport by the Customs department in the past two days under the Customs Act 1962.

According to the statement by Commissioner of Customs at Chennai Airport, "On Thursday night, Syed Ansari (27) of Ramnathpuram arrived from Colombo and Hammed Ibrahim (21) of Ramnathpuram arrived from Dubai, Masthan Gani (39) of Chennai and Ahmed Basheer (34) of Ramnathpuram arrived from Colombo were intercepted at the exit."

"On personal search, 11 bundles of gold paste were recovered from the rectum. On extraction 1.36 Kg gold was recovered. One gold cut nit weighing 48 grams was recovered from one of them. Total 1.417 kg gold valued at Rs. 59.64 lakh was seized. One person was arrested," it added.

In another recovery on the same night, Sekar Gundala (48) belonging to Tirupati arrived from Dubai and was intercepted at the exit. "240 grams gold valued Rs. 10 lakh was recovered and seized from his possession," the statement by Customs department read.

"On Friday, one pouch wrapped with adhesive tape was recovered from a flower pot in the arrival hall. On extraction, 117 grams gold valued at Rs. 5 lakhs was recovered. As no claimant came forward to claim the gold was seized," the Customs department said.

On the same day, the Customs department held Mohamed Sahib (29) of Ramnathpuram arrived from Singapore, in possession with four gold cut bits weighing 267 grams valued Rs. 11.23 lakh was recovered from his pant pocket. (ANI)

