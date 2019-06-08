Total 4 arrested in Aligarh minor murder case, including wife of main accused

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): In the gut-wrenching murder case of a 2.5-year-old girl, police claimed to have arrested a total of 4 people including main accused Zahid's wife. The police is yet to file the charge-sheet in the case.

"4 people including the main accused Zahid and his wife were arrested. The body was wrapped in a cloth belonging to Zahid's wife. We have met victim family and they have demanded that the accused should be hanged till death. Charge-sheet to be filed," said Akash Kulhari, SSP, Aligarh

The body of Twinkle Sharma was found in a garbage dump on Sunday.

Two accused -- Zahid and Aslam -- have already been arrested on Thursday for killing the child.

The police said on June 5 that the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with Zahid.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of the minor.



"An SIT has been formed under the Superintendent of Police, Rural Area (SPRA). A forensic science team, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and a team of experts have been included in the SIT to conduct the investigation on a fast-track basis. The POCSO Act will also be there in the case," ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said.

A postmortem was conducted under the supervision of a three-doctor team which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape (ANI)

