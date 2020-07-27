Total 645 COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand police

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): The total count of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand Police stands at 645.

The state police said that 44 personnel have recovered of the total count of cases.

The total count of cases reported in the state is 8,479, the number of active cases is 4,689 and 3704 patients have been cured. The death toll is 86. (ANI)

