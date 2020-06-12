Total 67 COVID-19 cases reported in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that as on Friday, there are a total of 67 cases of coronavirus in the state.

"As on June 12, 67 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state including 63 active cases and four recoveries," tweeted Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister. (ANI)

