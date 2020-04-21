Total active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal reach 245

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21 (ANI): With 47 new cases, the total number of active coronavirus cases in West Bengal rose to 245, said the state's Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

The Health Department also reported there have been 12 deaths due to the deadly virus in the State so far.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India on Monday rose to 17,656, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these, 14,255 patients are active cases and 2,842 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. The COVID-19 toll now stands at 559. (ANI)

