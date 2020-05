Total active COVID-19 cases reach 20 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 10 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday said that seven new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state today, taking the total active cases to 20.

Four people have recovered today taking the total number recovered patients to 489.

Out of the seven people tested positive today, three patients are from Wayanad, two from Thrissur and one each from Ernakulam and Malappuram districts.

Meanwhile, the results of four people diagnosed with the disease have turned negative today. Two people from Kannur district and one each from Palakkad and Kasaragod districts have tested negative. With this, Kasargod district, which earlier had the most number of patients, became COVID-19 free.

So far, 26,712 people are under observation in various districts of the State. Of these, 26,350 are under observation in homes and 362 in hospitals.

A total of 135 people were hospitalized today. So far, samples of 37,464 individuals (including the augmented sample) has been sent for inspection.

Of the 36,630 samples available, the test results is negative. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 3815 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts, and 3525 samples were negative.

There are no new hot spots in the State, currently, there are 33 hotspots. (ANI)