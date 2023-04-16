"Total collapse of law and order in UP": Mamata Banerjee after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): A day after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced concern over the "brazen anarchy" and said that the incident shows total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Banerjee, such unlawful acts have no place in our constitutional democracy.



"I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law & order in Uttar Pradesh. It is shameful that perpetrators are now taking the law in their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence. Such unlawful acts have no place in our constitutional democracy," tweeted the West Bengal CM.

https://twitter.com/MamataOfficial/status/1647511822420054016?s=20



Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, as well as in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP leader's murder, in February this year.

As many as three people were arrested, informed the police at a hurried press briefing on Saturday night after ganglord-turned-politician and his brother was shot dead in the full media glare.

The three assailants, who were arrested after shooting dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, will be presented before the magistrate today.

All three attackers were apprehended at the scene after they voluntarily turned themselves in. They have been kept in the custody of the police and questioned.

As per the law, any criminal caught in this manner has to be presented before the remand magistrate within 24 hours. (ANI)

