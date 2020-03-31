Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in UP climbs to 96

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 96 on Monday, the state Health Department said.

"As of 6 pm today, there are 96 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, out of which 17 people have been declared recovered or discharged (eight in Agra, six in Noida, two in Ghaziabad and one in Lucknow)," the department said.

"The test results of 89 people are still awaited," it added.

Earlier today, state Principal Health Secretary A M Prasad said that a maximum of 36 cases was reported in Gautam Budh Nagar followed by Meerut (13). Thus, 50 percent of cases reported in two clusters where containment exercise is underway.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has infected 1,251 people so far. (ANI)

