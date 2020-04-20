Total count of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 17,656

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus positive cases on Monday rose to 17,656 in India, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these, 14,255 patients are active cases and 2,842 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. The COVID-19 toll now stands at 559.

Earlier in the day, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, said that Mahe in Puducherry, Kodagu in Karnataka and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand have not reported any COVID-19 case in the last 28 days.

Aggarwal said that the Health Ministry has expressed its views that India wants to work with G20 nations to develop the vaccine to combat COVID-19.

He further said that ministry has also issued guidelines regarding precautionary measures to be adhered to in government offices. (ANI)