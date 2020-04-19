Total COVID-19 cases in Bihar rise to 92

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 19 (ANI): With three new positive COVID-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus patients in Bihar rises to 92, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health, on Sunday.

"Three more people -- close contacts of earlier positive cases -- from Biharsharif in Nalanda have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 92 now, said Kumar.

With 1,324 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of positive coronavirus cases have reached 16,116, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Out of these, 13,925 patients are active cases and 2,302 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. With 31 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll now stands at 519. (ANI)

