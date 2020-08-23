Total COVID-19 cases in Punjab reaches 41,779

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 23 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab reached 41,779 cases on Sunday, the Punjab government's daily COVID-19 bulletin informed.

The total figure includes 14,165 active cases and 26,528 recoveries.

So far, 1,086 deaths have been reported from the area.

As per the bulletin, 9,07,160 samples have been collected for testing, including 21,210 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 cases tally crossed the 30-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 69,239 cases, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated patients, and 56,706 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. 912 deaths have also been reported due to the infection during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

