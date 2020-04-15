Total COVID-19 cases rise to 278 in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday informed that the total number of positive coronavirus in the Union Territory has risen to 278.

The Union Territory has 244 COVID-19 active cases and has reported four deaths so far.

According to the bulletin issued by the J-K administration, there are 365 people under hospital quarantine and 30,952 people are under home quarantine.

Of all the positive cases, Srinagar has reported 73, Bandipora 53, Baramulla 40 and Jammu 23. (ANI)

