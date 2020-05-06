Total COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan reach 3240

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 6 (ANI): With 47 new cases reported on Wednesday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan stands at 3240, while three have scummbed to the disease today, said Rajasthan Health Department.

Out of the total 47 fresh cases, five have been reported from Jaipur, 32 from Jodhpur, two from Ajmer, one from Bharatpur, two from Dholpur, one from Sawaimadhopur, three from Jalore and one from Sikar.

As many as 82 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the State since morning.

Total 92 people have died of COVID-19 in the State till date, while 1596 people have recovered so far.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 49,391 COVID-19 positive cases so far. (ANI)

