Total COVID-19 positive cases reach 219 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 7 (ANI): Seven new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Ganjam, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 219, said Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Odisha.

The seven positive COVID-19 cases reported in Ganjam include a 43-year-old male, 48-year-old male, 25-year-old male, 29-year-old male, 39-year-old male, 25-year-old male and 60-year-old male.

All of them had returned from Surat and were symptomatic. Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.

Earlier today, three COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Bhubaneswar, including a 36-year-old male,amother 34-year-old male and 67-year-old.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 52,952, including 1,783 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Currently, there are 35,902 active cases while 15,266 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated. (ANI)

