Total COVID-19 recovered cases in Odisha reach 143

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 13 (ANI): Another 27 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged in Odisha, taking the total recovered cases in the state to 143.

"The recovered persons include - 9 from Balasore, 8 from Bhubaneswar, 4 from Bhadrak, 2 each from Ganjam and Sundergarh and one each from Koraput and Keonjhar," the state Health and Family Welfare Ministry tweeted.

A total of 74,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 24,386 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

There are 47,480 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,415 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

